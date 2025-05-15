Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of the summer with claims that the Reds are ‘on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds were crowned as Premier League champions at the end of April after an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield confirmed their 20th English top-flight title.

It was an unexpected triumph for Liverpool in their first season under Arne Slot after the Dutchman left Feyenoord last summer to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Their Premier League title win has established them as one of the best clubs to join in world football and, after spending very little over the last two transfer windows, Liverpool should be able to invest heavily in their squad this summer.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new centre-back, left-back and striker in the summer transfer window as Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes prepare their shopping list.

They are also looking to bring in a new right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed his decision to leave Anfield with the England international expected to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract in the summer.

And Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong has risen to the top of their list of right-back targets with Liverpool looking to get a quick deal over the line.

Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has now revealed that Liverpool are ‘on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement’ with Frimpong before they activate his release clause.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Jeremie #Frimpong and Liverpool are on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement. Talks are progressing, with additional details still being clarified. #LFC Frimpong is ready for the move to Liverpool – also because Arne Slot is very keen to sign him. It’s looking good, but the deal is not done yet. Release clause set at around €35–40m.’

But former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has warned Liverpool over signing Frimpong and blocking Conor Bradley’s path into the first team.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, host Gary Lineker said: “You need two players that can play in that position. Everyone has pretty much two players in every position now so I guess they will have to make a signing.

“It depends, I suppose, on whether they think they need a back-up right-back or do they not see anything in Conor Bradley. I think Bradley’s really impressive.”

Alan Shearer then added: “That doesn’t surprise me, but it doesn’t mean Bradley won’t have a bright future because he will, I think. He’s impressed me. But whether he’s ready to go in full-time, maybe not. So that’s why they’ll get another one in. But you’re right, they have to get another one in anyway.”

Before Richards said: “It’s a tough one because when another right-back comes in, it can help you by helping you raise your game, or it can hinder you because you can lose your confidence a little bit.

“Another right-back would help, but if Frimpong comes in, he’s No. 1, which could be difficult for Bradley to deal with. I think Bradley is very good. He’s good going forward, he’s intelligent with his runs, and he can do the one-on-one defending as well.

“The only question mark is whether he could do it on a consistent basis. When he came into the team in place of Trent, the mindset of a sub is different to a starter.”