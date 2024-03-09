Liverpool are being linked with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

According to reports, Michael Edwards is “close” to finalising his return to Liverpool after FSG made a “final attempt” to secure his services.

Edwards previously had various roles at Liverpool but did sensational work as their sporting director between 2016 and 2022.

Liverpool double deal

The Englishman has been without a club since he left Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. He has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in recent years but he opted against accepting a return to the Premier League.

Liverpool are without a sporting director following Jorg Schmadtke at the end of the 2024 January transfer window and it recently emerged that they are attempting to lure Edwards back to Anfield.

Edwards reportedly rejected Liverpool earlier this year but FSG have stepped up their efforts to acquire him in recent days.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool would need to give Edwards more control behind the scenes if he was going to accept a return and Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Friday evening that an agreement is ‘close’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided another update on Liverpool’s attempts to land Edwards on Saturday morning.

“Imminent…”

He tweeted: “Liverpool are close to complete agreement to bring Michael Edwards back to the club after final attempt exclusively revealed.

“It’s imminent, final detail discussed — club now very confident.

“Richard Hughes ready to accept and join Edwards as part of new #LFC structure.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: “FSG hope to confirm Michael Edwards in the coming days.

“As reported, job being finalised is far broader than sporting director with Richard Hughes expected to join in the latter role. Follows face-to-face talks, which Edwards decided to take despite rejecting #LFC’s initial offer.”

As mentioned, Liverpool are looking to bring Edwards and Hughes to Anfield. The latter has confirmed he’s leaving AFC Bournemouth at the end of this season.

Hughes has been linked with Newcastle United and AS Roma but Liverpool look set to win the race to land him ahead of next season.

Romano has previously indicated that March is a “crucial month” for Liverpool and FSG.

“As I exclusively revealed, Liverpool want to give one final try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“March is a crucial month as FSG want a final answer as soon as possible. Conversations are ongoing and Liverpool are optimistic but it’s not done yet at this stage.

“In case Edwards accepts, I can also see Richard Hughes being part of the new Liverpool structure.”