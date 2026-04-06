According to reports, Liverpool have ‘reached an agreement’ over Ibrahima Konate after a ‘massive breakthrough’ in negotiations.

Konate has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Liverpool throughout this season as he is in the final year of his contract.

France international Konate has attracted significant interest from several European giants after he was one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League last season, but his form has fallen off a cliff this season.

Still, Konate remains an important player for Liverpool, with the centre-back making 29 Premier League starts this season.

In recent transfer windows, Liverpool have struck deals to land Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, though it would be a boost if Konate stays because Virgil van Dijk is well past his peak and is due to become a free agent in 2027.

Konate initially looked likely to leave Liverpool, though a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk last month claimed they have submitted their ‘biggest offer yet’ in response to interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot exit?



And Konate recently hinted that his future lies with Liverpool when asked about their struggles this season.

In an interview with ESPN, Konate said: “We bring new players, we will adapt, we will try to understand each other and at a point, with time, we will win a trophy.

“We will have success and when we win the Premier League or Champions League, people will forget every bad season we had because now we won the league last season.

“This is just part of the success and we have to be relaxed because we have amazing fans, we have to stay together, and the success will come for sure.”

READ MORE: Slot next? Resignation reasons include health, daddy issues, signing Ignacio Gonzalez and Tim Sherwood



Now, an update from TEAMtalk claims Liverpool now have a ‘broad agreement’ with Konate over a new long-term contract after setting an Easter ‘deadline’ to finalise a deal.

After a ‘massive breakthrough’, it is noted that a new deal for Konate should be announced this month.

The report explains:

‘Sources indicate that the financial package is effectively agreed, with only the finer contractual details still to be finalised. There is growing optimism within the club that the deal will be completed before the end of the month, securing Konate’s long-term future on Merseyside. ‘The agreement with Konate will come as a major boost behind the scenes, particularly for sporting director Richard Hughes, who has prioritised retaining key players amid ongoing interest from rival clubs.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool: Slot ‘offers’ to resign on one condition as FSG U-turn revealed after ’emergency summit’

