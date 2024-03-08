Liverpool are being linked with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on appointing a new sporting director as they step up talks with Michael Edwards over a return to Anfield.

Liverpool are presumably working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring in a new sporting director following Jorg Schmadtke’s exit at the end of the January transfer window.

Edwards to return?

It has recently emerged that Fenway Sports Group are in talks with Edwards over a return to the club ahead of next season. The Englishman previously did a wonderful job at Anfield as the sporting director but has been without a team since leaving Liverpool in 2022.

Edwards has previously rejected a return to Liverpool but he could be given a more prominent role at Anfield if he performs a U-turn.

Regarding Liverpool’s talks with Edwards and Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes, journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted: “Michael Edwards held face-to-face talks in Boston with FSG owner John Henry and president Mike Gordon. Meeting took place on Sunday.”

He added: “If Edwards agrees to return to #LFC it will be in a much bigger capacity than sporting director, and he would then appoint someone in this role.

“It’s true that Edwards regards Richard Hughes very highly. Bournemouth have confirmed Hughes will leave at the end of the season. Understand he won’t be off to Newcastle or Roma.

“It was always likely FSG would make another push for Edwards, but still unclear if he’s changed his mind after rejecting the initial approach. Face-to-face talks easy to facilitate after Edwards chose to attend the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston alongside Ian Graham.”

With Edwards perhaps set for a more significant job at Liverpool, they may need to bring in someone else to be their sporting director and they are understood to be targeting Hughes.

The current Bournemouth technical director will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season and he is being linked with several teams around Europe.

Hughes likely to pick Liverpool over Newcastle

And according to Football Insider, Liverpool are primed to win the race for his signature as they are ‘well down the line to agree a deal’ for Hughes. The report explains.