Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update on who will become the next manager of Liverpool, and there’s even claims an ‘agreement’ has already been struck by owners FSG.

Arne Slot lasted two seasons at Anfield, and they couldn’t have been more contrasting. The first saw Liverpool win the Premier League title. The second saw the Reds become a laughing stock and the most boring team in England.

As such, and with the vast bulk of the fanbase turning on the Dutchman, FSG’s end-of-season review threw up one clear result – Slot must go.

The axe fell on Saturday, with Slot informed in the morning. Slot might not have long to wait before landing his next job with Serie A giant, AC Milan, installing him as their top target after being rejected by Andoni Iraola.

The reason Iraola rejected Milan is simple – he wants to manage Liverpool. The outgoing Bournemouth boss is FSG’s top target, though that’s not stopped other candidates from being linked with the now-vacant post.

Indeed, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein mentioned Lens boss Pierre Sage and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness when reporting on Liverpool’s managerial situation on Saturday.

But according to transfer guru Romano, there is “no chance” for other candidates to usurp Iraola.

It’s Iraola and Iraola only for Liverpool who have already decided to appoint the 43-year-old. Liverpool’s succession plan is now set in stone and will not change.

Liverpool to replace Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola

“Andoni Iraola is set to become the next Liverpool manager to replace Arne Slot,” declared Romano during a video posted on X.

“The exclusive news is confirmed, all set for Iraola to agree terms with Liverpool next week.

“The decision from the club is already made. They want Iraola as new coach, number one, two, and three on the list, so no chance for other candidates.

“The conversation is going to officially start in next days, but the plan is already clear.

“Iraola will be the replacement for Arne Slot and the next Liverpool Manager. Here we go is expected soon.”

Andoni Iraola agreement struck?

According to an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700,000 followers, Iraola has ‘already agreed to personal terms’ over joining Liverpool.

They said on the social media platform:’ Exclusive: Andoni Iraola has already agreed to personal terms to become the new manager of @LFC.

‘This news is set to be leaked in stages over the next few days, building anticipation among fans.

‘The contract signing is imminent, and it’s clear that Liverpool is ready to invest significantly to reclaim their status as title contenders.

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‘They’re looking to bring back that full-throttle football that is love at Anfield. With Iraola at the helm, expect a fresh approach and a renewed energy that could transform the squad.

‘The club is serious about making a statement this season, and it’s time for Liverpool to rise again.’

Whether this notoriously unreliable X account have jumped the gun regarding an agreement being struck doesn’t really matter in this instance.

Sooner rather than later, Iraola will be named as Liverpool’s next manager.