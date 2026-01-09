Liverpool have reportedly fought off interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to agree a new contract with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool’s best player during a turbulent 2025/26 campaign and is set to be rewarded for his fine form, according to CaughtOffside.

Dominik Szoboszlai in the 25/26 Prem: The numbers

6th for progressive passes (143)

(143) 9th for touches (1,549)

4th for carries into the final third (47)

7th for key passes (35)

The report claims that European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich had ‘shown concrete interest’ in signing the Hungarian international, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60million in 2023.

However, the Premier League champions are said to ‘have reached an agreement in principle over a new contract at Anfield’.

Szoboszlai is currently under contract until 2028, meaning Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to agree fresh terms. However, the club are keen to ‘fight off interest’ and reward the midfielder for his performances this season.

Liverpool are also hopeful of progressing contract negotiations with Ibrahima Konate, who is set to become a free agent in the summer and would then be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England.

Szoboszlai’s importance has increased this season

Arne Slot’s side have underperformed significantly this campaign despite spending over £400million last summer following their Premier League title win.

They were expected to challenge for the title again but, after winning their first five league matches, went on a run of six defeats in seven Premier League games.

Liverpool have not lost since being beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on November 22, although their nine-game unbeaten league run includes five draws and no wins by more than one goal.

Regardless of whether Liverpool have been winning, losing or drawing, Szoboszlai has consistently performed and has been one of Slot’s most reliable players.

New Szoboszlai contract is great news for Liverpool

Not only would a Szoboszlai contract extension prevent a future situation similar to Konate’s, it would also provide an immediate boost for Liverpool and represent rare good news in an otherwise disappointing season.

If Liverpool can capitalise on the January transfer window after agreeing terms with Szoboszlai, there is still a chance their campaign can be salvaged.

The Reds may be out of the Premier League title race, but they remain well placed in the Champions League and begin their FA Cup campaign against Barnsley on Monday.

They drew with league leaders Arsenal on Thursday night and return to Premier League action against Burnley, before travelling to Bournemouth and hosting Newcastle United. That run presents a strong opportunity to collect nine valuable points.

