According to reports, Liverpool are ‘further ahead’ than Manchester City in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.

It’s been widely reported that the Bundesliga standout is likely to move elsewhere this summer amid interest from several sides.

Wirtz has emerged is one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe and has 31 goal involvements this season in all competitions.

There have already been a couple of twists in the race to sign Wirtz after Bayern Munich were initially mooted as his most likely destination.

Man City joined Bayern Munich in battling for Wirtz as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne before it emerged that Liverpool have also held talks with his representatives.

It has been suggested that the Germany international could cost around £101m as Liverpool reportedly have two advantages over Bayern Munich.

German journalist Christian Falk has lifted the lid on meetings his family had with Liverpool and Man City this week.

“Are Premier League clubs fighting for nothing? Are they being used by Bayern Leverkusen to drive up FC Bayern’s transfer fee? And why is the Wirtz family doing this? The fact is: Not only Manchester City, but also Liverpool FC, are suddenly hoping to sign Florian Wirtz,” Falk revealed in his Daily Briefing column.

“As I revealed exclusively on Tuesday, the Wirtz family took a flight to England. This was the route of flight “MHV 55G”. The Wirtz family took off at 10 AM and flew to England in the twin-engine Embraer Legacy 550 jet.

“Their first port of call was the seaside resort of Blackpool. At 5:40 PM (German time), the jet took off from Manchester Airport back towards Maastricht-Aachen, where the family’s car was parked. The small airport behind the German-Dutch border had obviously been chosen to avoid causing a stir.”

Falk has also provided an insight on the ongoing tussle between Liverpool, Man City and Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola’s side “prepare” to exit the race to pursue their ‘new goal’.

“We have already reported that Manchester City have made an offer for the German. Apparently, however, there has also been a meeting with Liverpool FC,” Falk added.

“As things stand, Liverpool are further ahead than Man City in the poker.

“But, the truth is: FC Bayern are still optimistic that they will get their dream player. Either this summer or in 2026, as his contract runs until 2027.

“City and Dani Olmo are also hot. So Pep Guardiola’s club are prepared to leave the poker against Bayern and Liverpool for Wirtz.”