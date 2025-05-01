Liverpool could look to Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina as a ‘quick and easy fix’ this summer if Trent Alexander-Arnold completes his expected move to Real Madrid.

The Reds confirmed their Premier League title victory on Sunday as they blew away Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the championship in style at Anfield.

Confirmation had been coming for months after Arsenal failed to get close to Arne Slot’s champions in the final few months of the season.

And now Liverpool are already trying to get their ducks in a row ahead of the summer transfer window with Slot having an opportunity to be the first Reds boss to win back-to-back titles in the Premier League era.

Slot was boosted by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah recently renewing their contracts for a further two years but Alexander-Arnold still seems set to leave.

There have been rumours that Liverpool have made last-ditch efforts to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano still expects him to complete a move to Real Madrid.

Many fans think Conor Bradley could slot nicely into the role next season if Alexander-Arnold departs but there is an expectation that Liverpool will attempt to bring in a new face.

And now Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele insists that Liverpool currently see the left-hand side of defence as a “bigger priority” ahead of the summer.

Steele wrote in a Q&A in the Daily Mail: “Conor Bradley is a fabulous footballer, but he cannot play every week. His fitness record since he became a first-team squad member at the start of last season has given reason for concern – a few niggly injuries along the way – but at this stage the noises are that the left-back position is seen as a bigger priority.”

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has also been seen as a potential option for the spot being left behind by Alexander-Arnold – but Steele insists that, despite the Dutchman being “on the move”, Liverpool are “not in active discussions to sign him at this stage”.

Steele added: “Another option that I would throw in there for a quick and easy fix would be Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is out of contract this summer.

“If he was available on a free transfer then, after the season he has had, big clubs should definitely be keeping tabs.”

Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish insists that “most people move” in their football career as he expects Alexander-Arnold to depart Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer.

Dalglish said: “Movement within football clubs, players moving about is just part of the game. And the longer you can keep the better ones, the better chance we have of being successful.

“That’s what they’ve done there with the two boys (Van Dijk and Salah). The fans are delighted they’ve signed.

“And we’ve got to be grateful also for the service that Trent gave to the football club.

“If his choice is to move on, then Trent, thanks very much for everything you’ve done for us. We wish you well for the future because he has made a contribution to the football club.

“I only got to Liverpool through them buying me from Celtic so you’ve got to accept that transfers are part and parcel of it.

“It’s a compliment to people. If somebody gets moved on that hasn’t done so well, they don’t get mentioned, do they?

“So the people that have done really well are the ones who people say, ‘Well why do they want to move?’ Most people move!

“It’s very seldom now that you get one person who stays at one club for the length of his career.”