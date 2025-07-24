Club threaten to gazump Liverpool with £150m bid for Isak as Romano reveals Reds stance

Liverpool could be blown away by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after Alexander Isak revealed he wants to leave Newcastle, according to reports.

The Reds have been making further strides in the transfer market this week after agreeing a deal to bring Hugo Ekitike to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike completed his transfer to Liverpool on Wednesday with the Reds now approaching a £300m spend this summer after getting the France international through the door.

The Liverpool board have already backed Arne Slot in the transfer market this summer, with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

Newcastle United striker Isak was understood to be their top target this summer with the Reds approaching the Magpies over a deal and made it clear they would be willing to pay £120m to sign the Sweden international.

It was revealed on Thursday morning that Isak had not travelled with the rest of the Newcastle squad to their pre-season tour of Asia with his absence passed off as precaution over a thigh injury.

Following hours of speculation that it could be transfer related, the Daily Mail broke the news that Isak has now told Newcastle that he would like to leave St James’ Park this summer.

However, with Liverpool yet to offload Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the Reds threaten to get left behind as TBR Football‘s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey reveals that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are ‘open’ to paying Newcastle’s £150m asking price.

Bailey said: “Al Hilal want a top striker and PIF are open to paying a huge fee of £150 million to take him to Saudi Arabia.

“And was it just a coincidence we saw Isak’s agent talking to the Saudi Arabian press last week? Of course not.

“Would Isak, as arguably the best striker in the world, be prepared to move to Saudi Arabia? Let’s see how this pans out. I have my doubts.

“Liverpool, at this point, are saying they are ‘aware’ of the Isak situation.”

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Isak but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it’s that the main club working on a deal for the Sweden international is the Reds.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Chelsea not actively working on Alexander Isak deal and no interest in proceeding despite reports. #CFC very happy with their strikers and fully focused on Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato deals now. The club working on Isak deal was, is and remains Liverpool. #LFC’

Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards insists that Newcastle’s position on Isak’s future remains the same but Eddie Howe could now have an unhappy player on his hands.

Edwards wrote on X: ‘Newcastle United position remains the same. They continue to insist today that Alexander Isak is not for sale and he will not be leaving this summer. But they potentially have an unhappy player on their hands. Will take all Eddie Howe’s powers to get his head right before the start of the season #nufc’