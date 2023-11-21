Liverpool legend tells Man City, Chelsea why they won’t face Everton-style FFP penalty

Manchester City were issued with 115 charges against them by the Premier League.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge doubts Manchester City or Chelsea will face a points deduction like Everton if they are found guilty of breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Everton were deducted ten points last week after they were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules with Sean Dyche’s side dropping to 19th in the table, below Sheffield United and Luton Town.

The Toffees were found by the independent commission which imposed the sanction to have acted “irresponsibly” in exceeding permitted losses over a three-year period by £19.5million.

Everton have already indicated their intention to appeal against the commission’s sanction, with the appeal expected to be heard during the course of the current season.

The club could face compensation claims from other teams in relation to the case, although no other club has yet confirmed an intention to do so.

That has shone a spotlight back on Chelsea, and Man City in particular, over their big spending with the latter handed 115 charges by the Premier League for breaching financial rules.

Chelsea have not been charged – but there is criticism of the £1billion spent on transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022.

The Blues could face scrutiny over the latest reports in The Guardian which claims that Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire who owned the club for 19 years until he was sanctioned by the British Government last year, used offshore companies to make payments which appear to have been for the club’s benefit.

But Liverpool legend Aldridge insists that the financial power of Man City and Chelsea will see them avoid an Everton-style punishment from the Premier League.

“Everton were a sitting duck,” Aldridge told the Liverpool ECHO. “I don’t know how you gauge it so I guess it all comes down to what happens in future. We’ve all seen what’s gone on with Chelsea under Roman Abramovich or everything at Man City – 115 charges.

“Was it because the other teams have gone on to do well? The others are in the top six? Perhaps it has to do with Everton not having the money to fight it.

“City have got unlimited amounts, Chelsea have got unlimited amounts, so they’ve scared off the people who are trying to do them for years, delaying and delaying… Everton physically could not do that – I’m sure they would have done too with the same resources.”

Aldridge added: “The league are under pressure to do something and I’m waiting to see if they follow suit now, with that club (City) in particular.

“I hope that fairness prevails at the end of the day – if it is good enough for Everton then it is certainly good enough for City and any other club.”