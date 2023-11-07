‘As bad as it gets’ – Aldridge singles out three Liverpool players who struggled in Luton draw

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge thinks Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were all below par in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday.

The Reds were made to work for a point at Kenilworth Road at the weekend with Jurgen Klopp’s side far from their free-flowing best against the Hatters.

Tahith Chong had looked like he’d given Luton all three points when the former Manchester United youngster slotted past Alisson ten minutes from time to finish off a superb Hatters break.

But Liverpool waited for their chance with Luis Diaz – who was making his first appearance since his father was kidnapped in Colombia – scoring a header from a Harvey Elliot cross after coming off the bench seven minutes from time.

Despite the late equaliser, Liverpool legend Aldridge thought a number of Reds players underperformed against Luton and he picked out Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Salah for not being on top form.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “That Liverpool performance was as bad as it gets. The midfield was pretty much non-existent for most of the game.

“When you have one player who doesn’t play well you can overcome it together, but when you’ve got two in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai who have barely played together, you’re going to struggle a little bit. Mo Salah too – he wasn’t top of his game.

“It is this thing again when we go away to the so-called lesser teams and we’re shocking. You’ve simply got to win them, got to get that first goal. To get that first goal it means playing well and approaching the match in the right manner.”

Darwin Nunez missed a number of chances to put Liverpool ahead at Luton but Aldridge praised the Reds striker for continuing to get in dangerous positions.

Aldridge added: “Having said that, if we take our chances and get the first goal we win that game comfortably. That’s it. People talk about Darwin Nunez but what I will say is I don’t mind it – if he can get in there four or five times a match he’s not going to miss that many.

“Some missed chances were bad, he snatched at others, but at least he’s in there. It’s frustrating take it from me, you ask Robbie Fowler or Rushy the same, we’ve all been in that situation when we’ve had off-games, as long as he keeps on getting in there he’ll score a bag full of goals and that’s what we want.”