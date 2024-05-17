Liverpool legend ‘wanted’ Reds to sign Man Utd star whose ‘attitude stinks’; makes ‘disgusted’ Charlton claim

John Aldridge insists he “wanted” Liverpool to sign Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes before he went to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is widely regarded as the Red Devils’ best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with Fernandes contributing 79 goals and 65 assists in 231 appearances in all competitions.

However, many former players and pundits don’t think he’s suitable for the captaincy as he regularly seems to point fingers at other players and has had his negative body language criticised.

He recently hinted that he could be moving away from Old Trafford with rumours that Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia could be interested – but respected journalist David Ornstein then reported that the Man Utd captain is ‘expected to stay’ after positive talks with the club ‘last week’.

And Aldridge admits that he would’ve liked Fernandes to have joined Liverpool before arriving at Man Utd but has claimed a legend “like Bobby Charlton would be disgusted to see the theatrics of a captain who rolls around, cheats, dives and waves his arms at anyone.”

Aldridge told the Sunday World: “There is so much wrong at United and you can start with the captain Bruno Fernandes, who goes about the pitch with a horrible attitude.

“He’s a really good player and I wanted him to come to Liverpool before he went to United, but his antics on the pitch drive me mad.

“A United legend like Bobby Charlton would be disgusted to see the theatrics of a captain who rolls around, cheats, dives and waves his arms at anyone and everyone over the course of a match. He’s meant to be the leader of this team and his attitude stinks, which epitomises so much about the club.”

Man Utd have been woeful for much of the season with Erik ten Hag coming under pressure and Aldridge believes that they are just a “good manager” short of turning it around.

The Liverpool legend added: “United are bringing in new people to key positions to support the new manager and while I don’t have any desire to see Liverpool’s biggest rivals getting back to where they should be, a good manager could get them back into shape if he gets the right support.

“It looks like a very unhappy camp at the moment, but get the right manager in place and these players who look miles off where they need to be could turn it all around if they had better direction and any kind of a plan.”

