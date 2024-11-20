Liverpool legend tells Arne Slot to make ‘tough decision’ with ‘awesome’ star – ‘people will disagree’

The conundrum of Liverpool’s goalkeeper from next season continues with Arne Slot having Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Giorgi Mamardashvili to choose from.

Alisson has been the outright number one since joining the club in 2018, kickstarting a successful period for former boss Jurgen Klopp, while Kelleher has been the stand-in deputy since, not putting a foot wrong in the time the Brazilian has been injured.

Many regard the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper good enough to be a number one for a Premier League club, though no move materialised in the summer with Nottingham Forest reportedly interested.

Alisson also looks to have ran his race having been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the past couple of summers, though decided to commit to Liverpool this season. That could change next season with the incoming Mamardashvili however.

Alisson is still the number one choice for Slot when fit, though Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes Kelleher should be ahead of him in the pecking order at this point.

He said: “I think Caoimhin Kelleher has been our standout player. He has a massive future ahead of him at the club.

“If Alisson is fit, I still think the manager needs to stick with Kelleher. Ali has done nothing wrong whatsoever, and I think he will recognise the situation. He will be thinking, ‘I can’t come back into this team’ and it is hard to say that because he is so good.”

Kelleher is just 25-years-old, with years ahead of him, and should Liverpool allow him to leave the club next summer, they could be made to regret the decision in future.

Aldridge continued: “It will be such a tough decision for Arne to make. We will wait and see what happens, but I just think Kelleher should be number one. I am sure a lot of people will disagree with me.”

Kelleher has played eight times this season in both the Premier League and Champions League, showing he is more than capable of playing at the level.