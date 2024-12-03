According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have decided whether to make a move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract.

Much has been said about Alexander-Arnold‘s future in recent months and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to the Premier League giants.

The England international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid as it’s been reported that they have picked him as their preferred replacement for Dani Carvajal.

32-year-old Carvajal is nearing the end of his career and it’s been suggested that Real Madrid could move for Alexander-Arnold in January after the Spain international suffered a torn cruciate ligament.

However, a report from The Telegraph claims Real Madrid ‘only want’ Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer and won’t sign him in January.

It is noted that they are ‘ready to abandon a January pursuit and will wait to see if the Liverpool full-back will be available on a free transfer in the summer’. Regarding their ‘preference’, the report explains.

‘Alexander-Arnold is hugely admired at Santiago Bernabéu and they are looking at right-back options after Dani Carvajal suffered a serious knee injury in November, ruling him out long-term. ‘But while the England international has just seven months left on his Anfield contract and market value will reduce as his deal nears expiry, it is understood the preference of the Spanish champions is for a Bosman free transfer should they go for the 26-year-old.’

‘With Arne Slot’s team involved in the Premier League title race, it is expected to be extremely difficult to land Alexander-Arnold in the mid-season window even, regardless of his contract situation. ‘Liverpool would still be able to command a huge fee for a key player who has been an important player for Slot having started all but one league game this season. In general, clubs expect difficulties in landing targets from those chasing titles or Champions League football this season.’

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has warned his former club that they will have to replace Alexander-Arnold if he leaves.

“I think having Conor Bradley has helped Liverpool massively,” Murphy said.

“Even though he’s a different player to Trent, he’s done remarkably well to come into the team and take to things so quickly. He just looks so comfortable and seems to embrace the pressure of playing for Liverpool. It’s been fantastic having someone else at right-back who’s clearly capable and someone that the fans have taken to.

“Having said that, if Trent is to leave to Real Madrid or elsewhere next summer, I still think Liverpool will need to go into the transfer market and find a replacement.

“It would be unfair on Bradley to burden him with being the number one choice at such a young age and it could affect his development. Liverpool will be playing 60 games a season at the highest level, so I still think they will need to go into the transfer market and find a suitable replacement who can hit the ground running.”