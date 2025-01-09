Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool as Bayern Munich have reportedly ‘taken a firm step’ to beat them to the punch.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end, with Real Madrid the hot favourites to land him up until now despite failing in their attempt to persuade the Reds to part with their academy graduate in January.

The 26-year-old is thought to been on a move to Madrid, where he would team up with international pal Jude Bellingham, with Liverpool’s offers of an extension falling on deaf ears.

But now, according to both German publication Kicker and Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern are also in the running the sign Alexander-Arnold.

The German giants have ‘taken a firm step in its intention to compete with Real Madrid’ and ‘seek to get ahead in the negotiations and take advantage of a unique opportunity to strengthen their squad’.

The report adds:

‘The team led by Vincent Kompany seeks to consolidate an ambitious project and sees in the English lateral a strategic signing to raise the competitive level of the club. The Bavarians would be willing to offer not only an attractive contract, but also a central role in their tactical scheme, something that could tip the balance in their favor. ‘The rivalry between Real Madrid and Bayern for this signing promises to intensify in the coming months. Both clubs have solid arguments and ambitious projects, which puts the player before a crucial decision that will define the course of his career. ‘Meanwhile, Liverpool observes from a distance, aware that retaining Alexander-Arnold will be a practically impossible task. The outcome of this struggle will mark a turning point in the next transfer market.’

Alexander-Arnold was accused of having his head turned by Real Madrid after his poor display in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, and Jamie Redknapp believes interest from the Spanish giants undoubtedly played its part.

Redknapp said: “I couldn’t quite believe it, to be honest. It was almost like he was in a bit of a daze all game, and nothing really seemed to happen for him. And you do sense it, no matter what people say, as a player, when the fans are maybe starting to get a bit edgy with you.

“I think Trent can have off days defensively. You know, there is absolutely no doubt his defensive attributes are far outweighed by how good he is going with the ball. He’s a genius with that right foot. But defensively, he can be found out. And that was certainly one of those days.

“I’ve seen him have worse games than that. He can have those types of games. He had one. There’s no two ways about it, and they exploited it. But I think now for Trent, he just needs to make sure that he finishes the season really well.

“It does feel like all of a sudden the whole narrative about Madrid has sort of started to take over, and I think that’s probably come because Madrid made the bid. I think that’s probably brought it to the forefront. And maybe by trying to be a little bit clever, almost trying to help Trent, I think they’ve actually made the situation worse.”