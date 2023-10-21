Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold ‘cheats death’ as ‘miracle’ prevents Storm Babet casualty

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold “cheated death” after a 40ft electricity pylon smashed into the car in front of him on Friday morning.

The pylon was torn from the ground by Storm Babet and landed on a BMW X5, the car in front of Alexander-Arnold, who was driving his Range Rover.

The full-back reportedly slammed on the brakes but rammed into the back of the BMW, though was unharmed, as was the very fortunate man in the car hit by the pylon.

Alexander-Arnold was said to be ‘visibly shaken after the incident’, which occurred on a wet country lane near Knutsford, Cheshire, according to The Sun.

Cheshire Police said: “At 10.34am this morning we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover and a BMW. An electricity pole had fallen into the road, causing the accident. Nobody was injured and everything was cleared by 1.05pm. We called the energy company and had the electricity turned off.”

A source told The Sun: “The wind was so powerful it suddenly ripped up the pylon. It was really terrifying. It’s a miracle nobody was hurt. Someone could have easily been killed. What are the chances of that happening? Alexander-Arnold must feel like he’s cheated death. A few seconds later and it could have gone through his windscreen. It’s absolutely treacherous out there.”

Alexander-Arnold is preparing for Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby against Everton on Saturday lunchtime as the Reds look to build on their solid start to the season.

That clash looks set to go ahead despite the extreme conditions, but Friday night’s Championship game betwee Rotherham and Ibswich was postponed just hours before kick-off, to the anger of the fans.

A club statement read: ‘After the River Don – which courses around the perimeter of AESSEAL New York Stadium – burst its banks, urgent discussions between representatives from the Safety Advisory Group/Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and club safety personnel and the EFL – were held with the conclusion deeming the weather conditions and their subsequent effect on the surrounding area a danger to supporters.

‘This coupled with continued rainfall resulting in the flood waters rising and Don Street being closed to the public left the authorities with no choice but to postpone the game.’