Liverpool star ‘closes’ transfer to Real Madrid as reliable journalist drops bombshell

Real Madrid are aiming to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are fighting a battle to keep Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at Anfield after all three players entered the final 12 months of their contracts.

All three will have given their futures some serious thought after the uncertainty created by Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season.

Alexander-Arnold caused a bit of stir in their 2-0 win over Brentford in Arne Slot’s first competitive match in charge at Anfield, with the England international clearly disappointed to be subsituted for Conor Bradley on 72 minutes.

Slot also took the Liverpool right-back off against Man Utd in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford and Reds legend Graeme Souness insisted that the only explanation was that Alexander-Arnold had already agreed to sign for Real Madrid.

Souness said earlier this month: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it. The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?

“Arne Slot brought Conor Bradley off the bench against both Brentford and Manchester United. He’s a proper player. Slot may have just wanted to give him a feel for what it’s like to play at Old Trafford, to keep him onside. He’s giving Bradley a few minutes and just making sure he’s happy.

“He’s certainly taking a good look at Bradley. It’s forward planning from Slot. He’s been told he’s good enough for the first team and he wants to see that for himself.”

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid have ‘closed’ a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It is claimed that Alexander-Arnold ‘will play for Real Madrid’ next term and that he ‘has long since decided not to continue at Anfield, especially after Jurgen Kloop’s departure was confirmed’.

But The Independent was less certain that Alexander-Arnold is definitely heading to Real Madrid with Miguel Delaney claiming that the Liverpool defender is one player Los Blancos are ‘aiming to sign’ and his friendship with Jude Bellingham could be telling.

Delaney wrote: