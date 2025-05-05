Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold contract length revealed as start date inflicts Real Madrid blow

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to complete a move to Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer, according to widespread reports.

After months of speculation, the Reds academy graduate announced on Monday that he is leaving Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking about his decision, the Liverpool right-back – who was won two Premier Leagues, a Champions League and numerous other trophies during his time at Anfield – commented: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

Directly addressing the fans, Alexander-Arnold added: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

There was no mention from Liverpool or Alexander-Arnold about his destination but The Athletic‘s David Ornstein insists that the England international is ‘expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent, with sources in Spain — speaking anonymously to protect relationships — suggesting a proposed six-year agreement, which would start in July, is in the process of being completed’.

Ornstein added: ‘A deal for the right-back, 26, to join the Spanish side has now entered its final stages and is on course to be signed in the coming weeks.’

The details about his arrival in July would be a blow to Real Madrid with the La Liga side hoping that a deal could be struck to see him arrive a few weeks earlier.

Real Madrid are competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in mid-June and there had been reports that the Los Blancos could attempt to strike a deal ‘never before seen in football’ to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract in time for the tournament.

