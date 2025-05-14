Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is reportedly ‘close’ to being confirmed as Liverpool have set the price for the Spanish giants to pay.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool this season as he is in the final year of his current contract.

The England international is one of the most valuable footballers set to become a free agent and he has attracted interest from several elite clubs.

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been mentioned, but Real Madrid have always been considered his most likely destination and a move to the Spanish giants could be announced any day following recent confirmation that he is leaving Liverpool.

Real Madrid often look to exploit the free agent market, but the Alexander-Arnold deal is a bit different as they are looking to secure his services before his contract expires on June 30 so he can feature in the opening game of next month’s Club World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are hoping to be recompensed for this transaction, but a report on Tuesday morning claimed Real Madrid are yet to submit a ‘formal offer’ for the right-back.

Despite this, ESPN say Real Madrid are ‘close to confirming the signing of Alexander-Arnold in order for the defender can travel to the United States for the Club World Cup’.

It has previously been suggested that the Reds are ‘fully expected’ to agree Alexander-Arnold’s early release to Real Madrid with a ‘token fee’ mooted.

Now, ESPN claim ‘Liverpool have asked for a fee to release him, which would be around €1 million ($1.1m)’. This equates to around £840,000.

The report also claims Real Madrid will turn their attention to signing a centre-back and left-back once the Alexander-Arnold deal is completed.

In doing so, Real Madrid could deal another blow to Liverpool as Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is one of their preferred targets for the centre-back slot.

