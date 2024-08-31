Real Madrid, Barcelona ‘fight over’ Liverpool freebie who is ‘unhappy’ under Arne Slot

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is at the centre of a ‘fight’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature, according to reports.

Arne Slot was unruffled by Alexander-Arnold’s unhappy reaction to being substituted in the Merseysider’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

Slot, who otherwise enjoyed a dream competitive first game in charge, spoke to a clearly disappointed Alexander-Arnold on the bench after the England defender made way for Conor Bradley in the 72nd minute.

It came moments after Mohamed Salah had doubled Liverpool’s lead, following Luis Diaz’s opener, but Slot denied suggestions of a rift with Alexander-Arnold, who played for England at Euro 2024.

Slot said: “He didn’t look that happy being taken off, I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made.

“But Trent came back from the national team where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot then he didn’t, had a few weeks off, came back – this was only his third game.

“We have to take care of him because we need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games. The good thing for me is I have a very good back-up with Conor. That means we are taking care of Trent but he played a good game.”

And now reports in Spain are claming that Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘are fighting over’ Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer ahead of next summer, when the Liverpool defender’s contract expires.

It is understood that ‘both have started to move to secure the Englishman’ with Real Madrid wanting ‘a full-back with offensive potential, who fits in with Carlo Ancelotti ‘s playing philosophy’, while Barcelona also see Alexander-Arnold as the ‘ideal profile’ to strengthen their right-back area.

The report adds: ‘Both clubs have already begun to establish contact with the player’s entourage, who would not be against a change of scenery after a decade at Anfield . Alexander-Arnold would be open to trying a new experience in La Liga, where he would become one of the big signings of the summer. The war is on.’

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists Alexander-Arnold looks unhappy at Liverpool and “can understand” the links to Real Madrid.

Wyness told Football Insider: “All the signs, the rumours and the body language have suggested this could be the end for Trent at Liverpool. But it’s a difficult one.

“Something would have happened by now if it was going to go through this summer. I can understand the links with Real Madrid.

“But here we are with a day to go and nothing’s happened.

“Trent doesn’t seem happy, so something may have been turned down or there’s a negotiation going on. I’ve got no inside track, but it does seem like something is going on.”