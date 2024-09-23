Liverpool standout Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the “most important” factor which will determine whether he will pen a contract extension.

Alexander-Arnold‘s future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat as all three players could leave as free agents next year.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep the three players as they have made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

England international Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent months and a report has revealed the supposed ‘truth’ on this transfer speculation.

Alexander-Arnold looked visibly annoyed after being subbed off by new Arne Slot in the early weeks of this season and Paul Scholes claims the head coach “doesn’t like” the right-back.

Regarding a new contract, Alexander-Arnold admits the “most important thing is trophies”.

“The most important thing is trophies if I’m honest. I want to win trophies,” Alexander-Arnold revealed.

“I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite. That’s probably the main factor of anything. If you have a personality that’s elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that’s what drives them.”

He added: “Look, I have been at the club for 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either. I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Alexander-Arnold has also lifted the lid on his conversations with Slot, who has “agreed” to be “harsh on him”.

“We kind of talked about targets and aims and I said to him that I would like to be the defender that no-one wants to come up against in Europe,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“We agreed that he will be harsh on me. If any time an attacker gets by me and gets past me he will call it out in meetings and individual meetings and say this cannot happen.

“We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve. Even in the Milan game (which Liverpool won 3-1 on Tuesday) we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well.

“It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player. I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever.”