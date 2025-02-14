Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly ‘trying his best’ to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid faces ‘some potential threat’ from rival clubs.

Alexander-Arnold is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer as he has entered the final six months of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same position and their future is yet to be decided amid interest from clubs across Europe and in the Saudi Pro League.

England international Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of Liverpool‘s three key stars to leave as has been consistently linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid over the past year.

Real Madrid requires a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal and it has been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold is their preferred option.

A new report from Caught Offside has revealed the ‘latest details’ on Alexander-Arnold and it’s insinuated that Liverpool could be fighting a losing battle.

‘Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been talking regularly with star player Trent Alexander-Arnold to try to convince him to stay at Anfield. ‘However, Real Madrid remain confident of reaching an agreement with the England international for him to join on a free transfer this summer, CaughtOffside understands. ‘Crucially, however, no final decision has been made yet, with Alexander-Arnold taking his time as his boyhood club Liverpool mean a lot to him and that could still influence his thinking. ‘Real Madrid feel they have made good progress on this potential deal, though CaughtOffside understands that there remains some potential threat from other top clubs. ‘Barcelona and Bayern Munich also both like Alexander-Arnold and could be ready to move for the 26-year-old if he doesn’t end up signing a new contract with Liverpool.’

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez has given one reason why Alexander-Arnold should join Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“He’s an offensive defender and he’s playing as a midfielder sometimes,” Benitez told Sky Sports. “Real Madrid is an attacking team, the best team in Spain and they will be the best team because they have the potential.

“For an offensive defender in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists and create situations in attack – they will be good for him as a player.

“He’s doing that at Liverpool but with Real Madrid, you can guarantee he will do that for years.

“As a Liverpool fan, you would say him staying is much better because he gives us something special. But if he goes, and as a Real Madrid kid all my life, it will also be good for Real Madrid and for him.”

On Van Dijk and Salah, Benitez added: “It will not be easy to keep the three players, that is very clear.

“The three are very important players but if the club is working on replacements, if the club is making the right approach to them, they will sort it out.

“I don’t know if the three of them [will stay], I don’t think so.

“If they cannot, I’m sure they will have a new option and the new player will come and will be another kind of player with energy and give something different.”