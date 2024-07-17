Real Madrid insist Liverpool star ‘will play for them’ as ‘offer of epic proportions’ is mooted

Real Madrid are convinced that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘will play for them’ at some point with their summer interest ‘genuine’, according to reports.

The England international has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu over the last year or so with his contract running out at Anfield in the summer of 2025.

There is still little movement from Liverpool in agreeing a new deal for one of the best players at the club with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also 12 months away from leaving the club on a free transfer.

Not much has previously been made of rumours that Alexander-Arnold could move to Real Madrid but Bild journalist revealed on Tuesday that the Spanish giants’ interest in was becoming more ‘concrete’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that there is ‘no update’ from his end in the potential deal for Alexander-Arnold, while another report claimed that Real Madrid had ‘heard nothing to put them off’ a deal this summer.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have brought the latest on interest from Real Madrid in the Liverpool right-back, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad that reached the Euro 2024 final.

The website insists that Los Blancos’ plans to lure Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool ‘are genuine’ but that the La Liga side ‘face a whole manner of obstacles that make the deal hugely difficult to pull off’.

Real Madrid have already pulled off an expensive transfer already this summer in the form of a deal for Kylian Mbappe and it ‘would take an offer of epic proportions’ for Liverpool to consider the sale of Alexander-Arnold.

TEAMtalk insist it would ‘need to be a ridiculous fee’ for Liverpool to accept and that the Reds academy graduate is ‘seen more as a plan for Los Blancos next year‘ – while the report confirms that Alexander-Arnold is ‘a player that Real Madrid believe will play for them at some point in the future’.

Former Everton winger Anthony Gordon is one player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer with widespread reports that the Reds were attempting to do a deal with Newcastle United in June.

And if Liverpool can reignite their interest in Gordon at a later date in the transfer window then former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann reckons the England international could be the ideal replacement if Salah leaves.

Hamann said: “We’ve seen Anthony Gordon have a huge impact in the Premier League. He did so at Everton even when they were struggling and after a tough start at Newcastle he has battled through and he’s one of their best players now.

“I read somewhere that Liverpool is his boyhood club and I think it would be a brilliant signing, it also looks like Newcastle might need to sell some players this summer too. It depends on what Salah does.

“It’s been said for the last few years that it’s his last season and that he’s going to go in the summer. So obviously we need to find out and see what’s happening but I think Gordon would be a brilliant signing because obviously going forward, if you’ve got pace, it just changes games.

“He had a brilliant season for Newcastle and we need somebody who steps up and scores these goals in important games.”