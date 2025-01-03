Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly issued Liverpool with two demands if he’s to extend his contract at Anfield despite Real Madrid being ‘optimistic’ over signing the full-back.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer, and the Reds have failed in their attempts to persuade the academy graduate to extend his deal at Anfield.

He can talk to foreign suitors this month and it’s been widely accepted that he will move to Real Madrid in the summer, before a bombshell report on New Year’s Eve claimed the Spanish giants were willing to pay Liverpool a fee to sign him in the current transfer window.

Arne Slot failed to put rumours of his January exit to bed in his press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash with Manchester United on Sunday amid claims Madrid are preparing another bid.

But all is not lost for Liverpool in their bid to keep Alexander-Arnold at the club beyond the summer according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

He told talkSPORT: “Real are trying simultaneously to get him now and of course to pre-agree something, if not, for the summer.

“We know that they’re optimistic, but what we should point out is that, contrary to some suggestions in Spain, Trent hasn’t yet told Liverpool anything – whether he’s staying or whether he’s going.

“So the Liverpool offer is there on the table. Trent and Liverpool are also engaged in talks. But, of course, the longer it goes on with Liverpool doing well on the field without Trent signing, the more inevitable it will feel he’s off to Madrid.

“As of now, Liverpool have got no indication Trent has made up his mind. As a consequence, they’ll still feel some games are going on, some leverage is being used by the Alexander-Arnold camp.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man Utd, Newcastle, McKenna, Jesus, Roma v Lazio, Burnley v Blackburn

👉 Newcastle ‘in strong position’ to sign Liverpool target as wonderkid rated ‘extremely highly’ by Howe

👉 Real Madrid set Alexander-Arnold ‘cap’ as ‘in vain’ contract talks mean Liverpool may ‘reconsider’ bid

“Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club.

“So keep an eye as to whether perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold talks are somewhat intertwined. And if Trent is told he’s going to be captain in the long run, does that impact Virgil van Dijk?

“But as of now, what I think we can say is that Liverpool are more confident that Van Dijk and Salah might stay, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold feels like an open situation at the moment.”