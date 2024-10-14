European champions Real Madrid are ‘one step away’ from signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports in Spain.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and is being linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

Having landed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are reportedly keen on nabbing the England defender for nothing next summer.

Liverpool are playing a dangerous game with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract in 2025.

All three players can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of the Premier League from January 1 and there are no reports of talks over an extension taking place.

Arne Slot’s side might be working quietly but fans do not appreciate the approach, with (arguably) their three best players into the final 12 months of their contracts.

Salah was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer but rumours about a move there have died down, while Van Dijk is not being linked with a move at all.

There is a lot more uncertainty surrounding the future of Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid believed to be very interested.

Several reports have claimed that Madrid are already in contact with the 26-year-old’s representatives and with experienced right-back Dani Carvajal out with a torn ACL, they could step up their pursuit.

Liverpool star ‘one step away’ from joining Real Madrid

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alexander-Arnold is now ‘one step away’ from agreeing a move to Real Madrid.

The report claims Los Blancos have been pursuing the England international ‘for several years’ and are now close to getting their man.

Interestingly, it is claimed that the injury to Carvajal could ‘bring forward his signing for between 10 and 15 million euros to join in January’, which seems extremely unlikely.

Liverpool will surely have no interest in selling Alexander-Arnold mid-season, even if any fee in January is financially better than losing him on a free in the summer.

Real Madrid fans are difficult to win over but the report says they ‘welcome the arrival’ of Alexander-Arnold, which is nice of them.

The Reds do have a ‘difficult decision’ to make and have to extend his contract or let him walk for nothing, with the report completely disregarding the idea of getting a fee for him in January, two paragraphs after saying Madrid could make a bid.

Alexander-Arnold started and scored against Finland in England’s Nations League victory on Sunday evening.

The Liverpool star found the back of the net with a belting free-kick from 30 yards out, a strike that cost Jack Grealish £500.

“I said, as a joke, if you score this I’ll give you 500 quid – and he just slapped it in the top bin. I owe him,” Grealish said after the win.