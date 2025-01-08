Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has made an “outrageous statement” having been “spoon-fed” by Jurgen Klopp before “jogging around” under Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end, with suitors Real Madrid’s attempts to sign him in January thus far falling on deaf ears at Anfield.

The England international endured a nightmare in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the wake of that bolshy Madrid bid and has been criticised heavily in the aftermath, amid suggestions his head has been turned despite Liverpool being on course for the title.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has been predictably outspoken, insisting the Madrid fans will be “waving the white handkerchiefs at him in no time” if he “wanders around” as he does for Liverpool.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “If he really wanted to stay—being a local boy—he would have signed already. He’s spoken about wanting to win the Ballon d’Or, and maybe he feels he needs to go to Real Madrid to achieve that. But realistically, how does a full-back win it? It’s an outrageous statement. The Ballon d’Or doesn’t carry the weight it used to; it’s been tainted.

“Carvajal is the best right-back because he gets forward, creates goals, and even scores. But first and foremost, he defends. Attackers hate playing against him because he’s relentless and physically tough.

“If Trent thinks he can jog back at Madrid, the fans will be waving white handkerchiefs at him in no time.

“Every time I watch him, he doesn’t seem interested in defending. He plays for himself—wandering around, jogging, and letting others do the hard work. And when they concede, he doesn’t even show remorse.

“They want to sing his praises after one flashy pass but ignore his shortcomings. Why can’t we just say ‘he’s a poor defender?’ He had a comfortable setup under Klopp, who spoon-fed him. Now Liverpool are playing a more balanced, effective style, and it’s their best chance at a league title in years. Trent seems to want an easier ride and more recognition—especially alongside his mate Bellingham.”

Parker also believes Liverpool won’t miss Alexander-Arnold all that much if he does depart, with Conor Bradley a more well-rounded right-back.

He added: “If Trent had more time left on his contract, Madrid wouldn’t be interested.

“Liverpool will be stronger defensively without him. Bradley offers more dynamism, and he’s solid in the final third. Fans will appreciate his energy, unlike Trent, who relies too much on Hollywood passes.

“Saying an individual trophy (Ballon d’Or) is better than a team trophy? That’s disgraceful. If he wants to prioritize himself, he should play golf or tennis. Football is a team game, and players like him miss the point entirely. He couldn’t cut it in individual sports because he doesn’t work hard enough.”