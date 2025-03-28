Liverpool insist “nothing has changed” with regard to Trent Alexander-Arnold amid reports he’s sealed a move to Real Madrid as a club insider opens up on the “weird situation” at Anfield.

Multiple sources this week have claimed Madrid have reached an agreement with Alexander-Arnold to move to the Bernabeu on free transfer at the end of the season, but those claims can all be traced back to Spain and there’s been no indication from Liverpool or the player that any deal has been agreed, formally or otherwise.

Los Blancos attempted to sign Alexander-Arnold in January but their £20m bid was rebuffed by Liverpool, who wanted their academy graduate to see out the rest of the season at the very least.

The general consensus is that the 26-year-old has now agreed to the move, but The Athletic’s James Pearce says it’s all a bit “weird” as people close to the full-back insist no deal has been done.

“There have been reports that it’s a done deal, everything is signed and sealed, but if that is the case then Liverpool don’t know about it,” Pearce said on The Kop Council.

“They certainly haven’t been told by Real Madrid, because the way these things work is that when there’s a formal agreement that’s been signed, Real Madrid have to let Liverpool know.

“You know, people close to Trent insist that it’s not done, but of course, you speak to people in Spain and there’s a huge confidence that they will compete the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.”

Pearce admitted that this all “feels like a weird situation”, saying: “people are speaking like he’s gone, and it’s done, but if you speak to people at Liverpool, they will say nothing has changed this week.

“‘We haven’t been informed by Real Madrid that anything is done, we haven’t been informed by Trent that he’s leaving and people close to Trent are saying similar, nothing has been sorted.”

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also out of contract in the summer but a report on Friday claimed the Reds are now in ‘advanced’ talks to renew the latter’s contract before the end of the season.

A source told the Egyptian news outlet: “Liverpool have opened negotiations with Rami Abbas, Mohamed Salah’s agent to renew the Egyptian star’s contract with the club.

“Negotiations between Liverpool and Abbas are much more advanced this time than ever before, and the offer made to the player is higher than any offers ever before.”

It is also claimed that rather than deterring Salah, Alexander-Arnold’s departure could be the catalyst for him to sign a new deal at Anfield.

The source added: “Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure from Liverpool will be a major factor in Salah’s contract renewal. It will cause a reduction in the club’s salary, allowing Salah to be given what he desires for his new contract with the Reds.”