Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold ‘wants to go to Real Madrid’ with ‘very strong possibility’ of January move

There is “a very strong possibility” that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could complete a move to Real Madrid in January, according to a former scout.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season along with Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, with the latter announcing yesterday that he had begun discussions over a new deal.

Speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future has mostly pointed to the England international seeing his future away from Anfield amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

There have been rumours that Liverpool ‘already know’ that Alexander-Arnold will be leaving and that he could leave for as little as €8m-10m in the January transfer window as the Reds look to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

And now former Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown claims that he’s heard the Liverpool defender “wants to go to Real Madrid” and that a January deal could be on the cards.

“I’m told he wants to go to Madrid,” Brown told Football Insider. “From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal.

“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside. And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that move will happen.

“If you took Real Madrid out of the equation, any talk over his exit would be a non-story. Liverpool don’t want him to go and he wouldn’t want to move.

“But you throw Madrid into the running and all of a sudden it all changes.

“I fully expect that move to happen, and as much as Liverpool will want him to stay, turning down the chance to become a Galactico at Madrid would be too much to ask.”

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson reckons the Reds should cash in on Alexander-Arnold in January and avoid allowing him to leave for free.

Johnson told Betfred: “Yes, absolutely. They’d have been having talks that we’re not aware of for sure, because you can’t allow players to get so far into their contract when they’re so valuable. It would be a complete head loss to let him go for free. Nobody wants to see him leave, but you may as well cash in because they know something’s going on already.

“I don’t know if Trent wants to leave or the club are happy for him to leave, but it would be stupid for Liverpool to not cash in if he is going to leave when his contract expires.”

On whether Liverpool could deal with losing Alexander-Arnold mid-way through the season, Johnson added: “You never want to lose your best players, but I don’t know if it would make much of a difference to Liverpool if he leaves in January or at the end of the season, if he was planning to leave the club.

“It would have an impact overall because you never want to see your best players go and you don’t want to let them go easily.”