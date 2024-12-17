Liverpool: Reds star rejects £70k-a-week pay rise as Euro giants ‘wait to offer him what he wants’

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is holding out for another £100k a week after turning down the Reds’ latest offer, according to reports.

The Reds have been in brilliant form this season with Arne Slot’s side currently top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand.

Slot, whose side are also top of the Champions League group stage table, could hardly have wished for a better start at Anfield after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool.

He has had some things to deal with off the field, though, with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

They are yet to agree contracts with any of the trio but an agreement with Alexander-Arnold seems further away than any as Real Madrid look to take advantage of the situation.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein gave an update two weeks ago on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool, he wrote: “It is unusual for someone so young, good and heavily associated with a team – especially one of Liverpool’s stature – to be so close to the end of their terms.

“The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks.

“That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking; from January 1, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from foreign leagues.

“Liverpool do not want to lose such a key figure but they will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes. At the same time, suitors will try to entice him to leave. It’s a live, ongoing situation that must be decided in 2025 or sooner. As things stand, we still lack a clear picture of the outcome.”

And now The Sun claim that Liverpool ‘are £100,000-a-week short on persuading Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new five-year deal’ after offering ‘the England full-back a £70,000 rise on his current £180,000 weekly wage’.

Alexander-Arnold is ‘holding out’ for the £350k a week that Salah is currently on as ‘he knows Real Madrid are waiting to offer him what he wants.’

The Liverpool defender ‘has told close pals that he would like to stay, especially as he is now settled into a £5million Cheshire mansion’ while he ‘also has a new girlfriend’.

When asked about his future recently, Alexander-Arnold said: “I have been at the club 20 years and I have signed four or five contract extensions.

“None of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either.”