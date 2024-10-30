Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly ‘turned down several offers’ to extend his Liverpool contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It is remarkable that Liverpool have put themselves into this situation, with their three best players able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly very interested in signing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer and are also looking at Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

After signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer, these would be another couple of coups, especially in the case of Alexander-Arnold, who has said he wants to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or.

Doing so at Liverpool would be extremely difficult but anything is possible at Madrid, although their knickers are in a real twist over the decision to give the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City’s Rodri and not Vinicius Junior.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Could Liverpool ‘break with convention’ and bid £200m for Cole Palmer to test Chelsea?

👉 Klopp ‘would have found a way to win’ against Arsenal as boring Slot costs Liverpool

Los Blancos boycotted Monday’s ceremony in Paris after discovering Vini Jr would not win the prestigious individual award, despite Carlo Ancelotti being named manager of the year.

This could see Alexander-Arnold think twice about moving to the Bernabeu, even if they are the most iconic club in world football.

Alexander-Arnold ‘intends’ to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid or PSG

Regardless, according to reports in Spain, the England international has ‘turned down several offers’ to extend his contract at Anfield with interest coming from Madrid and French champions PSG.

PSG’s interest appears to be accelerating and could be tempting Alexander-Arnold, with the Parisiens attempting to ‘convince’ him.

Liverpool will be stunned by Trent’s stance, with the 26-year-old ‘intending to change scenery’ at the end of 2024/25.

It is noted that Madrid were the first to make contact over the signing but have since been joined in the race by PSG, despite Achraf Hakimi’s existence.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that the Spanish giants intend to ‘bring forward’ the signing of Trent to January following Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury but PSG have a plan to bring the Englishman in to ‘compliment’ Hakimi on the right flank.

An injury to Lucas Vazquez would leave Ancelotti very short at right-back and it is claimed here that signing Alexander-Arnold in the winter transfer window is not ruled out.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Liverpool do not want to part with their player’, especially in January, but could be tempted by ‘a major offer’.

Everything comes down to Alexander-Arnold, who must decide between Real Madrid, PSG, or staying at Liverpool.

The report adds that Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘will not go crazy to sign him’ and PSG are actually given the edge due to their ‘economic potential’.