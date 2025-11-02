Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out on Liverpool ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group match at Anfield.

In the summer, Alexander-Arnold left boyhood club Liverpool to join Real Madrid for a low fee ahead of the expiry of his contract.

At the start of last season, Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk entered the final year of their Liverpool contract and were heavily linked with potential transfers, though the right-back was always the most likely to leave.

This is because it was widely reported for most of the season that he was Real Madrid’s top target to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement and a deal was struck between the two clubs shortly after the 2024/25 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start at Real Madrid as he’s been impacted by injuries, though he will be hoping to play a part for Xabi Alonso’s side as they visit Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Ahead of this match, Alexander-Arnold has suggested that he was “destined” to play Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

“When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come,” Alexander-Arnold said in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport.

READ: One per club: Big Eight stars most likely to leave in January, including Kovacic, Jesus and Richarlison



“Obviously, they’re a top team, so I knew at some point I’d end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It’s happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it’ll be a very, very difficult game but one that I’m excited for.”

Alexander-Arnold also insisted that he would not celebrate if he scored against Liverpool, while insisting that his “feelings won’t change”. He added: “Whatever way I’m received is the decision of the fans. I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club.

“I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together – they’ll live with me forever.

“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville’s nine-word confusion sums up Liverpool ‘madness’ as losing streak broken

👉 Mo Salah to Saudi inevitable as his and Liverpool’s struggles overshadow contract extension

👉 Neville names ‘the only team’ who can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title



Alexander-Arnold has also commented on suggestions that Jude Bellingham acted as an “agent” to help him sign for Real Madrid.

“There was a lot of speculation, the ‘agent Jude’ stuff. It was more so in his first season [at Real], we’d meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes,” he revealed.

“He said it was incredible, and he’d never seen anything like it. The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win.

“He talked so highly of the club, and I’d made my mind up at the end of the day, I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch.”