What Trent Alexander-Arnold said to Liverpool owner John W Henry during their title celebrations on Sunday has been deciphered by a lip reader.

Alexander-Arnold was celebrating with a big smile on his face having won his second Premier League title as a Liverpool player, but it may be one of the last times he’s donning the red shirt amid reports he’s agreed to leave the club for Real Madrid.

The right-back’s contract expires at the end of the season and it’s been widely claimed he’s opted to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer.

READ MORE: Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

But until that deal is signed or Alexander-Arnold reveals his intent, hope remains for Liverpool and their fans, whose interest will have been piqued at seeing the 26-year-old talking to Henry after the game.

Investigative and forensic lip reader Nicolas Hickling told OLBG what the pair were saying to each other.

She claimed that Henry opened the conversation by saying: “You’ve been quiet. How did you get on?”

Alexander-Arnold nodded in response before replying: “Being sensible”.

Henry then raised his hand and said: “I want you to do the right thing”

Alexander-Arnold said bluntly: “Yeah, yeah.”

Henry then said: “Best way and don’t panic.”

The defender then replied: “Should I decide?”

“Absolutely,” Henry said, before turning to the fans and saying: “Let them know.”

Alexander-Arnold nodded in agreement.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 5-1 Spurs: title parties, microcosms, side-quests and above all else Mo Salah

👉 Liverpool have five (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool fans ‘dine out on all the tears’ as the Premier League title is won

Speaking last week, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk – who recently agreed an extension at Anfield along with fellow club-legend Mohamed Salah – insisted he and his team-mates are in the dark over Alexander-Arnold’s future.

The Dutchman said: “I think he’s under a lot of pressure already so there’s no point for me to put him on the spot.

“I think we forget that we are dealing with a human being. Sometimes he goes through so many moments in the last couple of months and everyone will have an opinion on the way he’s obviously been.

“For us as players, we want to win games and he’s been important throughout the whole season. He’s been important for all the years that we have been together.

“There’s still games to go and we need to have the best Trent Alexander-Arnold and whatever happens in the future, that’s life and football and we’ll see.”

But Cody Gakpo hinted that the Liverpool bosses are working to get Alexander-Arnold to commit to his boyhood club.

Speaking after the trophy celebrations, wearing a backwards ‘Champions 24-25’ shirt and a scarf tied around his head, Cody Gakpo revealed he’s not given up “hope” of the England international staying.

“Now with Mo [Salah] and Virgil [Van Dijk] staying, and hopefully Trent as well, they can keep building,” said the Dutchman.