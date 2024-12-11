Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to snub La Liga giants Real Madrid on one condition amid interest from Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but these two players are arguably more likely to remain at Liverpool than Alexander-Arnold.

The England international is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid as they are in the market for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid face competition in the race to sign Alexander-Arnold, though. A recent report from Caught Offside claims Man City have also ‘opened talks’ to land the right-back.

The report revealed:

‘Sources have now informed CaughtOffside that title rivals Manchester City are interested in signing the Liverpool right back. They have already opened talks with the player’s representatives, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. ‘Manchester City are looking for alternatives for the right-back position, following the decline of Kyle Walker. One of the prominent names on their list is that of Alexander-Arnold. ‘Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona are prioritising the signing of Alexander-Arnold as well. They are looking for a quality right-back to compete with Jules Kounde. The Liverpool defender is thought to be on the radar of rivals Real Madrid as well. ‘PSG, on the other hand, are considering Alexander-Arnold as an alternative to Achraf Hakimi.’

Ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks Alexander-Arnold would snub Real Madrid if they “win the Premier League”, while another “move won’t happen”.

“If Liverpool win the Premier League, then I believe he will stay,” Johnson said in an interview with Betfred.

“I don’t think he wants to leave and I don’t think Liverpool want him to leave, but the longer this goes on, then the less likely that he will stay.

“He’s going to be at Liverpool or Real Madrid next season. I don’t believe he’ll go anywhere else and I don’t believe any other club can compete with them two.”

Responding to reported interest from Man City, Johnson added: “That move won’t happen. I’d be very surprised if it does, but we’ve seen weirder things happen in football.

“If Trent’s available on a free, then I believe every club will want him.

“Bayern Munich would want him, Real Madrid would want him, everybody would want him, so I’d be very surprised if he went to Manchester City and upset everybody connected with Liverpool. That move won’t happen.”