Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season and there does not appear to be any negotiations taking place over a new deal.

This is pretty surprising given his importance to Arne Slot’s side and the fact he is an academy graduate.

Liverpool are also very relaxed over the futures of club captain Virgil van Dijk and star forward Mohamed Salah, who are both free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

‘If Trent wanted to stay at Liverpool, he’d have signed a new contract by now’

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Alexander-Arnold is making Liverpool fans anxious and club icon Lawrenson has predicted a transfer to Real Madrid.

“I think he’ll go to Real Madrid,” he said. “If he wanted to stay he would have done the deal by now.

“He’ll be on great money now but he could earn even more at the Bernabeu. His bank manager would be delighted. I understand it, too.

“It would be a real thrill to go and test yourself against the best players in the world. From a cultural standpoint, too.

“He’s a well-educated boy he’s a smart lad he’s from a good family Liverpool. Spain would be something new and exciting.”

Lawrenson added: “I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is most definitely up there with the best Premier League right-backs of all time when he’s in full flow.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better right back in terms of delivering the ball to players. He probably isn’t among the best defenders in the world, but it doesn’t really matter because he just sees passes that other players can’t – that ball into Mohamed Salah in the first game of the season against Ipswich was unbelievable.

“However, I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season.

“If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“I think that goes for all three of Liverpool’s players who are out of contract next summer – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too. They’re just waiting to see what will happen, but for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.

“If I had to prioritise a Liverpool player to give a contract to, it would be Virgil van Dijk – the captain. He’s a top player, runs the dressing room, and is well liked. I think Mo Salah will wait until New Year before he decides what to do. ”

