Real Madrid and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are already in ‘contact’ over a transfer to the Spanish capital, according to reports.

The European champions are reportedly targeting Alexander-Arnold as a free agent in 2025, though Tottenham’s Pedro Porro has been linked this week.

The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season, as are club captain Virgil van Dijk and star forward Mohamed Salah, with no negotiations believed to be taking place at the moment.

Many expect Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool having come through the club’s youth academy but the lure of playing for Real Madrid could be too much, especially with his pal Jude Bellingham at the club.

Speaking last month, Reds legend Mark Lawrenson predicted that the 25-year-old will be a Galactico this time next year.

“I think he’ll go to Real Madrid,” Lawrenson said. “If he wanted to stay he would have done the deal by now.

“He’ll be on great money now but he could earn even more at the Bernabeu. His bank manager would be delighted. I understand it, too.

“He’s a well-educated boy he’s a smart lad he’s from a good family Liverpool. Spain would be something new and exciting.

“I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season.

“If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?”

Real Madrid ‘focused’ on signing Liverpool star after recent ‘contacts’

There have been lots of rumours about the long-term future of the England star and fresh reports from Spain claims that ‘there are already contacts between Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold’.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is another target for Los Blancos and their pursuit is going well, so they are ‘now focused’ on signing Alexander-Arnold.

After making Trent a transfer target earlier this year, Madrid have ‘taken further steps in recent months’ and have ‘made several contacts’ with his representatives.

Although contract offers from Liverpool have not been widely reported, this report says the player ‘has not responded to any of the renewal proposals’ and that ‘everything is open’.

Unsurprisingly, Carlo Ancelotti’s side ‘are not alone in the race’ to sign the defender, with ‘several clubs in Europe keeping an eye on his situation’.

The timing is perfect for Alexander-Arnold to join the La Liga giants, it is added, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the wrong side of 30.

Trent’s ‘friendship with Jude Bellingham’ is also mentioned. The report adds:

Another argument that strengthens Real Madrid in terms of interest is the friendship he has with Jude Bellingham. Both have a very close bond from the youth categories of the English national team and have even shared holidays. Right now all the stages are open. There are still months ahead for the player to make the decision, but Concha Espina’s club is already taking good positions after several contacts with the English star’s entourage.

Alexander-Arnold was in action for Liverpool against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday and is in line to start against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

