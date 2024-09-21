Real Madrid reportedly believe signing Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer would be an opportunity that’s “too good to miss”.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool, so his future at his boyhood club is in doubt.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign as he’s been one of the standout performers in the Premier League during the early weeks of this season.

While the 25-year-old is reportedly keen to buy Ligue Un side FC Nantes for around £80m, he is being heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, a report in Spain boldly claimed Alexander-Arnold has already ‘closed’ his move to Real Madrid as he’s ‘decided not to continue at Anfield’.

This dramatic report was likely premature, but Graeme Souness has explained why he thinks Alexander-Arnold already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool,” Souness said.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it.

“The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?”

However, journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed the “truth” via an ‘update’ on Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

“The truth is that we’re not a huge amount further on from where we were than when we broke the news in March,” Moretto said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Real Madrid continue to be very interested in him. They are keen on renewing Dani Carvajal, and if nothing goes wrong, he will extend his contract.

“He is still a key piece of the dressing room, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold, the opportunity to potentially bring in a player of his quality on a free is too good to miss. He remains very, very highly regarded by Los Blancos.

“Jude Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold know each other very well… Real Madrid have not made an official offer to his agents or anything like that, and the truth is Liverpool have not got that far either.

“Before they make a financial offer, their talks with Alexander-Arnold’s camp will focus on deciding whether he wants to stay the club or not, and then negotiate on finances.”