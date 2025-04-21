Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded to claims of being a traitor

Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at Liverpool this summer as one key “uncertainty” at Real Madrid has left room for a “last-minute twist”.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement and they reportedly reached an agreement with Alexander-Arnold last month.

Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory against Leicester City off the bench on Sunday afternoon and he remained coy when asked about his future after the final whistle.

He said: “Look, obviously, like I’ve said all season, I am not going to speak on my situation.

“I am not going to go into details but these days like today are always special: scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles and being in title races, they are special moments that will live for me forever. I am glad to be a part of them.”

A report from Football Insider on Monday claimed Alexander-Arnold is ‘set to break the news’ with Real Madrid ‘confident he’s in the bag’.

Regarding the potential timeline for Alexander-Arnold’s announcement, the report explained:

‘Sources say he is expected to break the news of his departure for Madrid in the coming weeks. ‘Real are confident they have a free transfer deal for Alexander-Arnold in the bag – with the defender set to link up with friend and countryman Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. ‘Meanwhile, Football Insider revealed on Sunday (20 April) that Liverpool have turned their attention to new contract talks following agreements with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. ‘The futures of Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will be the next to be decided at Anfield. ‘All three players have been linked with moves away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window but talks will be held over their respective futures.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Potter sack, Villa ‘anger’ and Man Utd’s next McTominay

👉 Liverpool: Ornstein confirms one Reds star must leave for FSG to complete £40m deal in ‘busy summer’

👉 Carragher names one Liverpool star who ‘shouldn’t be starting’ with Slot told to make ‘big decision’

But Mick Brown, a former Manchester United scout who remains very well connected in the game, believes there’s still a chance of a dramatic U-turn amid one real “uncertainty” at Anfield.

“I think there’s a chance he stays at Liverpool,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s gone on throughout the season, there’s been so much talk, but it’s not signed yet.

“There’s definitely something in the fact that Carlo Ancelotti might be leaving Real Madrid.

“That might give Trent a reason to question his decision whether he goes or he doesn’t.

“It looks to me like Madrid are entering a rebuilding phase, and that will cause uncertainty for Trent Alexander-Arnold because he might not fit under a new manager.

“He knew Ancelotti from his time on Merseyside and that played a big part in the interest.

“All of a sudden, this twist has been thrown in at the last minute, so he’ll be asking questions and perhaps having second thoughts.

“The possibility is there that he might, under pressure from fans and from the club, stay at Liverpool.”