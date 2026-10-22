Liverpool: Why Alexander-Arnold is more likely to sign for Man Utd than the Reds

Kyle Walker insists he’s “not too sure” that Liverpool fans would accept Trent Alexander-Arnold back and he could face moving to Man Utd or Man City.

Liverpool were helpless as Alexander-Arnold decided to run his contract down at Anfield in order to engineer a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The Reds did end up getting £10m from Los Blancos as they sorted an early exit from Anfield in order for the right-back to represent them at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has suffered with injury since moving to the Bernabeu and has struggled to impress with Real Madrid signing Denzel Dumfries in the summer to provide him competition.

TEAMtalk brought news on Monday that Alexander-Arnold is ‘considering his future at Real Madrid’ after becoming frustrated by his lack of playing time with Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde getting games ahead of him at right-back.

The website revealed that Liverpool are interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid with the Reds ‘among a host of clubs monitoring his situation’.

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When asked if he was shocked by Alexander-Arnold’s lack of game time at Real Madrid, Walker told talkSPORT: “I am surprised, but I’m not surprised.

“I feel that the way Trent played for Liverpool was very special. I feel some of the things that he did, being a boy of club, loving the club as much as he did and having Mo Salah in front of you helps an enormous amount.

“I played with Riyad [Mahrez at Manchester City]. I probably wouldn’t be the player that I am today if Riyad wasn’t as good as he was.”

Is a move to Man Utd more likely than a move to Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold?

When asked about Alexander-Arnold potentially coming back to the Premier League, Walker replied: “Why not? Can he go back to Liverpool with the way that he left [Liverpool fans didn’t take kindly to Alexander-Arnold’s departure just before his contract expired]? I’m not too sure.

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“Do I see him at another club? He’s got to go to one of the big ones: Manchester United, Man City.”

On the tough competition in the England squad for the former Liverpool man, Walker added: “I think everyone knows how I feel about Trent. I think he’s an unbelievable player.

“He’s probably been unlucky that there was me and Tripps [Kieran Trippier] that were probably more established right-backs in the England set-up.

“Now all of a sudden, he’s got Reece James, Tino [Livramento] and Djed [Spence], which is tough competition, but you don’t go and play for Real Madrid if you’re not a good player.”

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