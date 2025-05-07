Former Liverpool man John Aldridge has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold he’s “going to get annihilated” often when he moves to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has chosen to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The Reds right-back has spent 20 years there, but has decided after his second Premier League title that it’s time to go.

Though not officially announced, there have been a multitude of unofficial reports on his move to Real Madrid – the worst-kept secret in football.

Some have accepted Alexander-Arnold’s move, while others have taken it to heart. Aldridge, who left Liverpool for Spain, has accepted the move easily, but knows things won’t be simple for the right-back once he goes.

“I’ve kind of known for a while that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be leaving Liverpool. You hear on the grapevine so I expected it, it’s just the timing of it coming out,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“So I’m not shocked at all. I know some supporters are angry with him, calling him all sorts, but it’s over the top. Fans are fans. Some will see one side, some will see the other side. I’m in between really.

“But it will be interesting to see how he gets on there. I played in Spain for a couple of years. Every day, football papers come out. One bad game you’re going to get absolutely annihilated. It’s brutal.”

But Aldridge is aware that Liverpool have to move on from the star defender, and feels Conor Bradley is the perfect replacement.

“I think in young Conor Bradley, we’ve got an ideal replacement. Let Trent go and enjoy his flaunt in Spain,” he said.

“It’s a tough one for the manager now. The way I see it, Trent’s made his mind up. Bradley’s got to play all the games. You’ve got to be callous.

“We’ve already won the league. It will be strange if Trent plays. I wouldn’t like to see him stick so I wouldn’t like to see him put in that position. So Conor Bradley’s got to play, he’s the future now. He has to start these three games, it’s as simple as that.

“He’s a better defender than Trent, he’s a very good defender. And going forward, he’s really good. I actually think he’ll score more goals than Trent.

“But creativity, he’ll have to learn because Trent’s creativity was off the scale. The assists, the crosses, the passing, the balls into the box – the numbers speak for themselves. But he’s no mug, Bradley. He knows he’ll have to work to work at that side of the game.

“He can be a special player, I really believe that. He’ll run through walls for the manager and his team-mates. He doesn’t give up, he’s got a great attitude so give him a chance.”

