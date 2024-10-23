According to reports, Liverpool have been given a ‘real worry’ regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to receive a ‘huge offer’ to leave the club.

Alexander-Arnold‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool.

26-year-old Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the most talented full-backs in the world. In recent weeks, he’s been linked with several European giants, but Real Madrid are considered his most likely next destination.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back as Spain international Dani Carvajal has ruptured his ACL and Alexander-Arnold is understood to be their preferred target.

The La Liga giants are likely to wait until the summer and sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, but it has been suggested that they could move for him in January as Liverpool’s reported ‘starting price’ has been revealed.

A report from Caught Offside claims Real Madrid are set to make a ‘huge offer’ for Alexander-Arnold and this a ‘real worry’ for Liverpool.

‘Real Madrid are planning to offer Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a contract in the range of £14-15million per year extending until the 2029-2030 season, CaughtOffside understands. ‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that, the La Liga giants have been in discussions with Alexander-Arnold’s close circle, and the player is pleased with the proposed duration of the contract. ‘This looks a real worry for Liverpool as the England international is expected to be offered the chance to almost double his salary if he moves from Anfield to the Bernabeu, though his agents also still remain in negotiations with LFC at the time of writing.’

It will be difficult for Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold, but the report also claims they have their ‘eye on three transfer targets’.