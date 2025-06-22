Liverpool have charged through the summer transfer window and they have Alexander Isak in their sights. Which Newcastle can use to their advantage…

If breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz was a show of strength from Liverpool to the rest of the Premier League below them, then their rumoured interest in doing the same again for Alexander Isak would be a ‘f*** you’ as big as they come.

You’ve got to admire it. Too few champions have taken the opportunity to strengthen from a position of authority and Liverpool fans will rightly gloat that fewer still have done it as dominantly and efficiently as they seem to be.

It started before their record-equalling 20th title was sealed, though they already had one hand firmly gripping the trophy when they used the other to slide contracts under the noses of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t sign. Fine. The club were colder, more clinical in their reaction than many fans. They shrugged, then signed one of Europe’s top right-backs before Alexander-Arnold was booed off to the airport. All while lining up Milos Kerkez seemingly to unveil at a time of their choosing. It’s coming.

Their pursuit of Wirtz was complicated slightly by Bayern Munich’s interest. And, usually, what Bayern want, Bayern get. On this occasion, though, the Bavarians met their match. Actually, they were bullied, by the size of both Liverpool’s bid and determination.

If they were to stop there, you’d have to applaud their mercilessness. But they want an England defender and even beyond that, they’re still ‘dreaming’. Which is causing some in the Toon Army sleepless nights.

For a long time now, Newcastle fans have taken grave offence to the notion that Isak might look away from St James’ Park. Their irritation is understandable. Isak is loved on Tyneside, his adoring public adamant his ambitions can be achieved where he is. Maybe they are right. Newcastle revere their No.9s – even when they wear 14 – and the Magpies are a more intriguing, more appealing project than most.

But Liverpool are operating on a higher plane right now. And few could blame Isak if the Reds’ pursuit of dominance has piqued his curiosity.

Look at it in simple terms before you consider the many other factors in a player’s mind: which club in England right now offers the quickest route to trophies?

Liverpool, as champions, will start the Premier League season as favourites to win their record-breaking 21st title. In the Champions League, with added Wirtz and Isak, they would have to be among the frontrunners. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that.

And, on other occasions, it boils down to cold, hard cash.

Wirtz has just signed a contract with Liverpool that reportedly pays a minimum £10.1million per year. Bonuses could take his wage packet to £245,000 a week, or £12.7million per year. Which is currently double what Isak is paid at Newcastle.

Of course, the Magpies could offer improved terms, and Isak could reasonably demand to join the three highest earners at St James’ Park – Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton – who take home £30-40k a week more. But Newcastle would have to obliterate their wage structure to give Isak what Wirtz is getting.

And Wirtz is trousering significantly less than Salah and Van Dijk. If Isak is moving between Premier League clubs for a British transfer record fee, his agent will doubtless start negotiating down from a point closer to Van Dijk’s £350,000 a week than Wirtz’s terms.

None of this is meant to portray Newcastle as the helpless party, powerless to stop their star player being picked off by the big, bad vulture. They could, and possibly would tell Liverpool to go f*** themselves should an approach come. But Richard Hughes won’t dial their digits without having been given the nod by Isak’s entourage that he’s keen.

And Newcastle can make this work for them. Isak is under contract for three more years and their PSR position isn’t as precarious as it was. Indeed, this summer was seen as one in the cycle where they could go bigger than the last one and probably the next one.

But receipt of a record-breaking fee would put them on even firmer ground and, if handled the right way, could improve Eddie Howe’s squad to a higher level than it is already with Isak, equipping it to deal with the rigours of Champions League and domestic football.

🚨 MUST-SEE FROM F365

👉Arsenal targets second and third in ranking of the best available strikers this summer

👉The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Premier League record signings edition

How big ought to be that fee? Nine figures, obviously. A bigger number than Wirtz’s, certainly. Newcastle would rightly insist on a record deal – £120million, the next round number up from the current benchmark, being the guarantee. Don’t pick up the phone for anything less.

They would also need Isak to agitate. If he wants the move, tell the Toon Army. A British transfer record fee for a player who wants to leave? Newcastle can sell that to their public. As long as they reinvest the cash. Perhaps before they bank it, since the price of Joao Pedro, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and all the other players they might be eyeing up will quickly see a windfall tax applied to their price tag.

There is a lesson to learn from Liverpool. The Reds clung on to Philippe Coutinho for as long as they could before eventually squeezing silly money out of Barca while it was made clear to the Kop that the player wanted out. With that money, they bought Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. It is possible to sell your best player and kick on as a result.

Of course, the ideal scenario is that Isak stays and helps the Magpies bridge the gap further between them and Liverpool. But if the Reds really want Isak and are prepared to do what is necessary to make their ‘dream’ come true, then Newcastle can still make the very best of what doesn’t have to be a bad situation.