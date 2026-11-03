Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister reveals brutal ‘reality’ on new contract as he makes ‘painful’ admission

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed what could cost him a contract extension at Anfield after the club recently ruled out a new deal.

Much has been said about Mac Allister’s contract situation, with the Liverpool star recently revealing his sadness at the club refusing to offer him a new deal.

Liverpool can be justified in ruling out a new deal in the summer because Mac Allister was one of his side’s weakest performers last season.

Mac Allister’s form has significantly improved at the start of this season, but it still remains to be seen whether he will get a new deal beyond the expiry of his current contract in 2028.

Now, Mac Allister has shed light on how he felt after Liverpool chiefs informed him that they were not currently considering a new contract offer.

“First of all, obviously, I feel that affection from the fans, and that’s something incredible for me,” Mac Allister said in an interview with Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

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“It’s not easy at a club like Liverpool to be appreciated the way I am. I enjoy it a lot, and obviously winning a Premier League title with this club is something very special, something the fans don’t forget.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, and last season I was told that the club’s idea was not to renew it, at least for now. And obviously, that was a painful, unpleasant situation.”

“I’m now in a position where anything can happen…”

When asked how the news affected him, Mac Allister revealed the brutal “reality” of his current situation.

He replied: “Not that much, because at the end of the day, I still had, and still have, time left at this club, which is what I want most – to stay here.

“The reality is that the manager has now changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club. So I think I’m now in a position where anything can happen.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. I’ve always said that I’m very happy here, that I really enjoy it, and we’ll see.”

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Mac Allister then mentioned that Liverpool teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were given contract extentions after he was personally informed that he would not be receiving a new deal.

He said: “They’re two players who were in the same contractual situation as me, and when I was told that, they renewed their contracts.

“So it was more a position taken by the club, and generally that’s how things are done. At the end of the day, as a club, you don’t want to lose a lot of money, and you don’t want players leaving on free transfers either.

“That’s basically the idea, or how things work here in Europe in general. That’s also why the situation happened.”

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