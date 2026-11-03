Steven Gerrard ‘disappointed’ with ‘Liverpool’s best player’ – ‘he spoils himself’

Steven Gerrard has raved about Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and has praised his performance against Arsenal at Anfield, but the Reds legend has also hammered the Argentine’s action in the second half.

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kai Havertz’s goal after 16 minutes proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Liverpool are now nine points behind leaders Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Mac Allister started the match for Andoni Iraola’s side in central midfield alongside Trey Nyoni in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

While the Argentina international midfielder did well, he was involved in an unsavoury incident with Arsenal star Noni Madueke in the second half.

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Mac Allister went down holding his face after his forehead made contact with that of Madueke.

After the match, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher criticised Mac Allister for his actions, and now Anfield legend Gerrard has also expressed his disappointment in the midfielder, who, according to the pundit, was the best player for the Reds against the Premier League champions.

Steven Gerrard gives verdict on Alexis Mac Allister

Gerrard said on The Overlap Daily: “I didn’t like Luke Shaw’s reaction in the Utd game, and I didn’t like Mac Allister’s reaction in that game.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I would be really disappointed in Madueke, so I need to be disappointed in Mac Allister.

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“Mac Allister was fantastic yesterday. He was really good.

“After the 10 minutes where Arsenal were on top, I thought Liverpool really controlled the midfield area.

“Young Trey [Nyoni] was fabulous the time he was on. I didn’t think he needed to come off the pitch so early.

“But Mac Allister was arguably Liverpool’s best player. I love the form he’s in.

“He’s playing fantastically well. I just think he spoils himself a little bit with that reaction [with Madueke], and he had such a glorious chance to equalise before the game.

“And you know, if I could pick one player to be on the end of that Kerkez cross, I would pick Mac Allister.

“He’s fantastic in the air for a little fellow. He has scored a lot of big headers for Liverpool.

“He’s such a threat at set plays, but in general play, I would have backed him to score that.

“He has to hit the target.”

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