Liverpool: Alisson’s agent responds to shock summer transfer links after Klopp announcement

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a summer move back to Brazil but his agent insists a move “is impossible” to complete.

The Brazil international has been key to the Reds’ success over the last six seasons since signing from Serie A side Roma in a deal worth €72.5m.

Alisson to head back to Brazil with Internacional?

Alisson has won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup during his time at Anfield and has made 255 appearances in all competitions.

He has been sidelined by injury for recent matches with Caoimhin Kelleher filling in for him but he remains a huge presence for Liverpool going forward.

That hasn’t stopped links of a potential return to Brazil with his former club Internacional but his agent has denied it will happen in the summer.

On the speculation Alisson’s agent Ze Maria told Revista Colorada: “There’s nothing. There was no contact. At this moment, it is impossible.”

With Jurgen Klopp announcing his departure earlier this year, there have been rumours that some of his core players could also choose to try and leave the Premier League club.

Virgil van Dijk caused a stir when he initially appeared to call his own future into question after Klopp’s imminent exit was confirmed.

When asked whether he would be remaining at Anfield following the news about Klopp, Van Dijk replied: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

Before the Dutchman was forced to clarify his comments after numerous headlines about potentially leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Van Dijk said later: “It is much taken out of context. To be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.

“It is not about me, it is not about I, it is about us, nothing has changed. Five days ago we weren’t even speaking about my contract, so it’s a bit silly. My full focus is on making sure this year is a very special year.”

Liverpool transfer rumours not adding up

There will be some new faces in the summer for whichever manager eventually joins the Reds but journalist Neil Jones – who has covered Liverpool for years – doesn’t think some of the latest transfer speculation adds up.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I would be very sceptical about links between Liverpool and players such as Joshua Kimmich and Nicolo Barella. Good players, no question. Great players actually. But Liverpool are not short on midfielders, and with the exception of Endo and Thiago Alcantara, who is almost certainly leaving in the summer, they are all younger than those two.

“The potential of Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch is obvious, and with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark also emerging, it is hard to see the need for a 29- year-old Kimmich or a 27-year-old Barella.

“I personally feel Liverpool’s squad planning this summer will be about fine tuning, rather than overhauling. They were happy with the midfield business they did last summer, so expect attention to switch to other areas – central defence, full-back and the forward line – now.”