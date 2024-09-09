Liverpool ‘ideal plan’ for Alisson revealed as keeper hints at exit with the Reds heading ‘in another direction’

Liverpool have an ‘ideal plan’ for Alisson next summer ahead of the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

The Reds only completed deals for two incomings over the summer months with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus, while Mamardashvili joined before being sent back on loan to La Liga side Valencia.

There was speculation over the summer that Alisson could leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia, especially when the first rumours of Liverpool’s interest in Mamardashvili emerged.

But Alisson is the clear number one at Anfield under new boss Arne Slot this summer with the Reds yet to concede goal in their opening three Premier League fixtures of the new season.

And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have the ‘ideal plan’ for the Brazil international next summer with the Reds hoping for a ‘good offer from a Saudi Arabian club’.

That ‘would free up space for Mamardashvili and facilitate an orderly transition into the goalkeeping position’ with Liverpool ‘looking to capitalise on a possible sale of the Brazilian’.

Liverpool already have another brilliant goalkeeper in their squad in the form of Caoimhin Kelleher but the Republic of Ireland international could also leave.

Nottingham Forest made an offer for Kelleher late in the summer transfer window and the Irishman has admitted it looks like Liverpool are looking to “go in another direction” with the signing of Mamardashvili.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” Kelleher told reporters on Monday.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

When asked how close he came to leaving during the summer, Kelleher added: “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

“It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out.”

Alisson, whose contract runs for another two seasons, insists he wants to remain at Liverpool until at least 2026 and could even extend his stay.

The Liverpool goalkeeper said in a recent interview: “I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting [in Saudi Arabia] you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

“At the end of the day, you play football for love, it is the thing you like to do, but it is our profession and we want to use the years that we have to make the most of it. I am open to that, but now is not the time. I am really focused on the things we have here at Liverpool and while I still have my contract here, I will be focused here.

“If it is in the interest of the club to negotiate, then it will be a different conversation. At this time, at this window, I am focused on my job here and my life in Liverpool.”

Speaking of the deal for Mamardashvili, Alisson added: “The club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last for ever here, I am getting old. No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“But they have to prepare for the future. They have and they will do for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves.”