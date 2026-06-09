Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could still be “allowed to leave” in the summer as Andoni Iraola faces a busy summer, according to reports.

Iraola was officially appointed as the new Reds manager on Thursday evening as Liverpool released a statement via their social media channels.

The Spaniard, who leaves Bournemouth at the end of his contract, is replacing Arne Slot and revealed his excitement at becoming the new Liverpool boss.

Speaking to club media, Iraola said: “Really excited, really excited. Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

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“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

There could be major changes at Liverpool following Iraola’s arrival at Anfield with the Reds planning a number of signings and exits this summer.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah are already confirmed departees this summer and there have been rumours that Alisson could leave for Serie A giants Juventus.

There have been reports claiming that Liverpool have ruled out Alisson leaving in the summer as they have informed him they want to keep him for at least another season.

Iraola ‘needs to know which players he wants to keep’ at Liverpool

But now former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Alisson’s future is not cut and dry and that Iraola has some big decisions to make.

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Brown told Football Insider: “Iraola’s first task is going to be to assess his squad.

“He needs to know which players he wants to keep, which ones he wants to get rid of, and any positions on the pitch where he feels they will need to strengthen.

“We expect he will want to come in and get Liverpool playing the same way his Bournemouth side did, with energy and a high tempo, but that will require changes.

“There are a few key areas of the pitch which it has become clear will need upgrading, not least at centre-back, where Van Dijk is ageing and Konate is set to move on.

“They still need a new right-back, because Bradley and Frimpong haven’t been good enough and have had their injury issues.

“The goalkeeper is ageing now, he’s had injury problems too and we don’t know if he’s going to be allowed to leave.

“They’ve got good options in midfield, but they’re very similar types of players, so the manager might want to bring in a different profile in that position.

“And then the one I expect will be the biggest priority at the moment is finding a new winger to come in and replace Mohamed Salah, that’s going to be crucial.

“So it’s a very big job for Iraola, but preparations are underway and he will be working closely with the recruitment team to get the squad in the right shape for the season.”

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