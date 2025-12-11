Liverpool star ‘packing his bags’ as Salah ‘won’t be the only player to leave’ amid interesting offer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could follow Mohamed Salah out of Anfield over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

After their 3-3 draw against Leeds United over the weekend, Salah told reporters that Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” while he insisted his relationship with Arne Slot was broken.

That led to the Liverpool hierarchy and Slot to make the joint decision to leave Salah out of their squad to travel to Italy for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday evening.

Salah is flying off to AFCON soon and Liverpool have a big decision whether to attempt to sell the Egyptian in January or phase him back into Slot’s side.

But now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Salah ‘won’t be the only star to leave Anfield’ with Alisson having ‘an interesting offer on the table’ from Italy.

With Mike Maignan likely to leave Milan, Alisson’s ‘name has unexpectedly gained traction in the club’s offices’ despite still being a key player for Liverpool.

The report in Spain adds: ‘Replacing Maignan, one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in European football, is no easy task. However, Alisson Becker offers a type of leadership that complements the Frenchman’s. While Maignan is known for his power and physical presence, Alisson relies on positioning, anticipation of the game, and remarkable composure under pressure. This combination of qualities makes him a reliable alternative for a club that cannot afford a prolonged adjustment period in such a crucial position.

‘The future of this operation depends on several factors. The first is Liverpool’s genuine willingness to negotiate the departure of their starting goalkeeper; the second, AC Milan’s financial capacity to handle a high-value transfer; and the third, the player’s own desire to begin a new chapter in Italian football. Furthermore, Serie A features a more tactical and structured style of play than the Premier League, which would require an adaptation process that, in his case, could be faster thanks to his positional intelligence and international experience.’

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker insists Liverpool need to avoid the same situation with Salah that the Red Devils had with Cristiano Ronaldo a couple of years ago.

Parker told British Gambler: “Liverpool can’t allow this fiasco to continue or spread within the club, they need players to graft. They know what’s happened 40 miles up the road at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago, they don’t want it to escalate into a similar situation there.

“They can’t allow this to grow, they need to nip it in the bud, and they need to do it quickly.

“Back in my time, the manager had the power to close the door shut on a player completely, but we all know how it is these days, and Slot has had to keep it ajar and the board have said their bit.

“You can’t have a player acting like Mohamed Salah has. He’s let his teammates down and he’s disrespected the club. Liverpool have players like Federico Chiesa at their disposal, who’ve been waiting in the wings and will jump on any opportunity they’re given.

“Chiesa deserves that opportunity, he’s a workaholic in that wide position flying up and down the pitch and every time he’s around the box he looks a threat. He’s not going to score 25 goals a season but where Liverpool are right now, they need someone who’s going to graft, particularly after losing Luis Diaz in the summer.

“Arne Slot has made a decision, and looking at how Salah has played, he doesn’t deserve to start. When you’ve been given the chance like Salah has to grow an ego and no one has been there to clip it, the result is what we’re seeing happen right now.”