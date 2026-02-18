Liverpool ‘all in’ to break transfer record for Salah replacement; Reds star is ‘tempted’ by Real move

Liverpool are desperate to bring Michael Olise to Anfield from Bayern Munich if Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds in the summer, according to reports.

After the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United in December, Salah hit out at the Liverpool for being made a scapegoat for recent performances and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

The board and Slot made the joint decision to omit Salah from their next squad to face Inter Milan before peace talks saw the Egypt international back in the squad for their 2-0 win over Brighton nine days later.

Salah was serenaded by the Kop after the match but it still feels like his time as a Liverpool player is coming to an end with rumours of his imminent departure over the summer transfer window.

A report in December claimed that Salah and Slot have ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’ with the 33-year-old staying until the end of the season, when he’s ‘expected’ to move to Saudi Arabia.

There have been recent reports claiming that Salah ‘will leave’ Liverpool with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad looking to get a deal over the line.

Salah has been far from his best this season with the Egyptian contributing six goals and seven assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool are ‘all in’ for Bayern Munich winger Olise, who has scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists in 33 matches in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Liverpool are ‘already working on finding a replacement who can sustain the offensive impact that the Egyptian will leave behind’ with Olise ‘considered the ideal heir’.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool understand that this won’t be a simple operation. Bayern have no intention of parting ways with one of their most decisive players, especially at this crucial stage of consolidating their project.

‘Therefore, the strategy involves two approaches. The first is to convince the player that the sporting project at Anfield is the right step for his career. The second is to prepare an offer so compelling that it is virtually impossible to refuse.’

Liverpool are ‘prepared to make a historic effort’ to land Olise with a British transfer record of €200m (£174m) – which would be the second biggest transfer in football history – and ‘an offer of that magnitude would force the Bavarians to the negotiating table’.

There have been rumours linking Dominik Szoboszlai with a summer transfer to Real Madrid and former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown reckons the Hungary international would be “tempted” by the move.

Brown told Football Insider: “Any player will be tempted to join Real Madrid, that’s the way things are.

“We see it all the time from Real Madrid, they’re linked with a player, and all of a sudden their superstars start speaking about them publicly and speculation ramps up.

“It’s the way they do things, they want to unsettle players and then it makes it easier to buy them.

“I think Szoboszlai is happy at Liverpool and I haven’t been told anything to suggest otherwise, but all the talk about Real Madrid is bound to make an impact.

“If he’s presented with the opportunity to go there, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“Liverpool obviously will want to keep hold of him, he’s been excellent so far this season and he’s a big part of their side, but it’s difficult when Madrid come calling, as they know.”