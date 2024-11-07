According to reports, Liverpool have ‘chosen’ their ‘ideal replacement’ for Mohamed Salah, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Salah has started the 2023/24 campaign superbly as he’s grabbed nine goals and nine assists in his 16 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old is not showing any sign of slowing down but his future is in doubt as his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same and it also remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are understood to be eyeing a deal for Salah, who has reportedly informed them of his salary demands.

A report in Spain says Salah has ‘asked’ Barcelona for ‘a lot of money’, but they are ‘one of the clubs that interest him’. They are said to be plotting a ‘serious offer’ after the forward requested a ‘high salary’.

Another report in Spain claims Liverpool have ‘already chosen an ideal replacement’ for Salah as they are looking to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old has consistently shone in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons but has reached a new level at the start of this campaign. He has eight goals in his ten appearances for the Bees.

It is claimed that Mbeumo ‘will be Salah’s replacement’ as Liverpool are willing to ‘go all-in on the deal’.

‘With Mohamed Salah’s departure looming , Liverpool are already eyeing his potential replacement: Bryan Mbeumo, the Brentford striker who has shone in the Premier League. ‘With Salah’s contract approaching its end in 2025, the Anfield side view the 25-year-old Cameroonian winger as the ideal candidate to take the Egyptian star’s place and lead the attack in the coming seasons. ‘With a market value of around £60m, the Brentford winger has proven to be a decisive one-on-one player, with the ability to score and create play on the wing.’

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks Salah is “almost impossible to replace” and he hopes they “can get a deal done” on a new contract.

“Credit to Mo Salah. There’s a lot of speculation about him, but as a proper pro, he’s getting his head down, still performing,” Johnson said.

“We’ve seen many players think they’re not getting a new deal and sulk, chuck their toys out of their pram. It’s good that he hasn’t done that.

“He’s still a world-class player, isn’t he? If you lose him, he’s almost impossible to replace, and you certainly wouldn’t want to be the player trying to replace him, that’s for sure.

“Hopefully they can get a deal done. I know he’s getting older, but he’s still putting in these performances and there’s still not many better than him around at the moment.”