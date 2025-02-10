According to reports, Liverpool would be willing to ‘allow’ Mohamed Salah to leave the Premier League giants ‘early’ and ‘without cost’.

Salah is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season as he’s entered the final few months of his contract.

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat as Salah and it remains to be seen whether

Unsurprisingly, Arne Slot’s side are desperate to keep Salah and Co. beyond the end of this season as their three key stars have been in great form this term.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season as he’s grabbed 26 goals and 18 assists in his 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. while FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as potential destinations.

READ: Sancho and Liverpool flop among six to lose managers’ trust over shocking FA Cup weekend



It remains to be seen whether Salah will commit his future to Liverpool and former defender Dejan Lovren reckons he’s “closer to leaving than staying”.

“Salah believes that there are things missing from the club’s side, and I hope it will be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he is closer to leaving than staying,” Lovren said.

“I came to the conclusion that the club doesn’t respect him enough, or not as much as he thinks he deserves, but that’s another side of the conversation, it’s all about what’s going on behind the scenes.

“He loves Liverpool, by the way he loves Liverpool a lot, and he wants to stay, and that’s the most important part, maybe he sees himself retiring there.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Van Dijk has ‘three offers to leave’ Liverpool with Dutchman ‘determined to explore a new challenge’

👉 Liverpool star told he was the ‘biggest disappointment’ vs Plymouth with his signing an ‘absolute bust’

👉 ‘A bag of crisps holds firmer’ – one Liverpool player destroyed after FA Cup exit

A new report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport claims Liverpool will ‘allow Salah to leave early without cost’ amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who have made an ‘approach’.